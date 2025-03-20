“I don’t want to talk smack” - MMA prodigy Adrian Lee says he’d rather let his fists do the talking inside the Circle

Adrian Lee doesn't believe in unnecessary bad blood just to sell a fight. At the end of the day, the 19-year-old wunderkind is a true martial artist who wants to uphold the values of respect and sportsmanship in every fight he'll compete in for the rest of his promising career.

Plus, Lee believes his prodigious fighting skills should make enough noise, and that there isn't any need for trash talk. The Singaporean-American upstart shared in an appearance on the Parry Punch YouTube channel:

"That’s definitely hard because, you know, all these superstars the super big people, a lot of them are super big talkers. And that’s like entertaining."

'The Phenom' continued:

"I did think of that, in the future, if I do get big, I wanna do it. But I don’t think I’m not that kinda guy. I don’t want to talk smack. I’d rather just be nice, you know. I beat up people for a living, but I’m not all about talking smack. I prefer to let my skills show itself."

So far, Adrian Lee has walked the walk, and has looked phenomenal in his 2-0 start in the world's largest martial arts organization. The Prodigy Training Center affiliate will look to extend his unbeaten record at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23, where he'll face Takeharu Ogawa at Saitama Super Arena.

Adrian Lee wants to train with fellow Hawaii native Max Holloway

In the same interview, Adrian Lee shared his admiration for former UFC Featherweight Champion and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

'Blessed' already trained with Adrian's older brother, two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee, and he hopes to do the same if given the chance.

"Definitely think for what he’s done in the sport, you know, I think he’s a great fighter. I’d love to train with him. Maybe the opportunity hasn’t presented itself yet. I’m not looking for the chance, but if the chance comes, I’ll gladly take it."

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview:

