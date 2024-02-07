“I dropped the ball” – Reinier de Ridder looking to right his wrongs in rematch with Anatoly Malykhin

Former two-sport world champion Reinier de Ridder looked unrecognizable in his last MMA world title fight against current ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

In a sport like mixed martial arts, fans know that anything can happen. A misstep can cost someone a fight, no matter how legendary or reputable a fighter is.

Unfortunately for de Ridder, because of one tiny mistake in his preparation, he was on the receiving end of a shocking and brutal bludgeoning.

With a rematch set with Anatoly Malykin for March 1, ‘The Dutch Knight’ said he’s eager to right the wrongs in dominant fashion.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, de Ridder said:

“I made a mistake. I wasn’t myself. I dropped the ball, and I’m looking to make good on this one.”

During his reign, Reinier de Ridder seemed invincible. He finished top-tier foes in three rounds or less with his stifling wrestling game, ferocious power and incredible jiu-jitsu.

For years, his grappling talents have shocked and awed audiences. Despite getting knocked out cold by Malykhin, de Ridder continues to be one of the most feared middleweights of his generation.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Reinier de Ridder is fully committed to making history with a convincing victory

Reinier ‘The Dutch Knight’ de Ridder has had a long and successful career as a ONE middleweight MMA world champion.

Over the years, he’s displayed some of the most exciting BJJ maneuvers we have ever seen. From the inverted triangle to the D’arce choke, de Ridder has remained perfect in his execution.

For this training camp, however, De Ridder wants to make a different kind of impression. The 33-year-old veteran has been working at Hemmers Gym in The Netherlands to sharpen up his skills in the striking department.

Committed to get the win, de Ridder shared the following message and images on his Instagram:

“When someone asks: will you be more active on social media now? I got a job to do mfers. 😘”