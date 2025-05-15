“I have to do everything” - Three-sport menace Stamp Fairtex details the insane daily routine she goes through at Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex continues to prove that she's cut from a different cloth. The Thai megastar revealed in an interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson that she goes through the gauntlet each day she clocks in at her stable, Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya.

Although Stamp is currently focused on MMA, she still trains in Muay Thai and kickboxing and would go through training regimens across those three styles.

She said in her MightyCast interview:

"Oh, you cannot say that in Fairtex. In Fairtex, kicking pads are really hard, like 12 rounds. But for me, I have to do everything in Fairtex. Running in the morning, like 10 or 12 kilometers every morning. It’s a lot, but it should help to do that to make your legs strong. And kicking pads in the morning before MMA training."

Stamp Fairtex added:

"I do like six, seven rounds in the morning and then I do MMA techniques and sparring, and everything like wrestling. After that, I train Muay Thai, I have to do around eight, nine, ten, or 12 rounds."

Stamp is the first and only fighter to have captured world titles across three disciplines in ONE Championship.

She captured the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title in 2018 and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in 2019.

Although she relinquished her striking world titles in 2020, Stamp focused on MMA and captured the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title when she stopped South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee in September 2023.

Stamp, however, agreed to vacate her throne after she reaggravated her injured left knee during her training camp for her world title unification match against interim world champion Denice Zamboanga.

The Filipino star has since been elevated to undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

Watch the entire interview below:

Stamp Fairtex urges her fellow athletes to pursue higher education

Stamp Fairtex didn't just conquer combat sports, she also made her mark on the scholastic field.

The former three-sport world champion recently received her Bachelor's Degree In Digital Marketing with an impressive 3.62 GPA.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp urged her fellow fighters to set some time for the books and pursue a college degree.

She said:

"I graduated with a bachelor’s degree even though I am a professional athlete, which is proof that professional athletes can complete their studies too.”

