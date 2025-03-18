“I expect big things” - John Lineker optimistic about opportunities in 2025 ahead of his second fight in the year

With one fight already behind him, Brazilian powerhouse John Lineker is hurtling full speed into 2025, and he's not planning to slow down.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is set to return at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23, this time exchanging strikes under kickboxing rules against former bantamweight king Hiroki Akimoto. It's his second outing of the year, and he's already thinking bigger.

He told ONE Championship:

"There haven't been any major changes so far, but I expect big things for this year. After the time I spent in Brazil, I returned to Thailand and resumed my training routine, as I knew that at any moment I would hear about a new fight."

MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing... it doesn't matter the discipline, 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker shows up the same way: aggressive, relentless, and looking to steamroll through anyone who stands in his way.

"Hard work every day" - John Lineker says camp for Hiroki Akimoto clash at ONE 172 has been all gas and no brakes

There is no easing into things with John Lineker - especially into fights. With his upcoming kickboxing debut looming on the horizon, Lineker has been pushing limits to sharpen his skills.

"The camps for my fights are always very intense, it's hard work every day," he said. "We always do a month of intense preparation, and during the week of the fight, the pace starts to slow down so the body can rest, and there's also managing the weight, which is very exhausting."'

John Lineker's kickboxing debut will be against Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. The star-studded event takes place in the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23. Tickets are available here. Fans can also watch via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

