  • “I expect the stadium to be full” - Nong-O will bask in the energy of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in rematch with Kongthoranee

By Ted Razon
Modified May 01, 2025 15:30 GMT
Nong-O Hama | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Nong-O Hama expects the crowd to go crazy as soon as he enters 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday. The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has vengeance in mind when he runs it back with his tormentor Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will air live in US Primetime.

Nong-O, a multi-division Lumpinee Stadium champion, is pretty much a legendary figure inside the arena's fabled halls. The 38-year-old will once again look to channel the energy of his loyal fans in his bid to defeat the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender.

Speaking to ONE Championship Thailand, he said:

"I would like to ask all my fans to come and support me, watch me, and cheer for this match. I expect the stadium to be full, and I’m ready to put on a show."
Nong-O's flyweight Muay Thai debut was spoiled by Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28 last February. After a back-and-forth battle of wits, the 28-year-old came out victorious via the narrowest of margins with a split-decision verdict.

Watch Nong-O's full pre-event interview:

Nong-O admits he was blindsided by Kongthoranee's physicality

Nong-O knew Kongthoranee was a cerebral counterstriker and prepared for a chess match in their first meeting.

However, the 38-year-old didn't expect the Sor Sommai product's grit and strength, especially in their exchanges in the clinch.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion told ONE:

"But what surprised me was his strength. Of course, because he was younger than me. In this fight, I saw significant improvement in him."
Quick Links

