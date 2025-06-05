“I have faith in my abilities” - Striking phenom Johan Ghazali explains why he’s never short on confidence

Johan Ghazali entered ONE Championship as a raw talent. But when you're up against the best of the best, raw talent just isn’t enough. With two hiccups on his record, he’s now learning how to sharpen his firepower into something more deliberate.
At just 18 years old, 'Jojo' is already one of the most electric names in the flyweight Muay Thai scene. His speed, flair, and knockout instinct have made him a fan favorite since that viral 16-second debut. But he’s also seen what happens when things don’t go to plan. It’s those moments, the ones that don’t end in fireworks, that he’s been learning from.
"Again, I don’t want to sound like I’m just being over-confident or what, but I have faith in my abilities," Ghazali told Sportskeeda ahead of his clash with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32. "I’m confident enough to get this fight my way because I know what I have to do to beat him."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
“It’s different” - Johan Ghazali says Superbon molded him into the perfect fighting machine ahead of ONE Fight Night 32
Johan Ghazali spent his camp at Superbon Training Camp, soaking up wisdom from the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion himself. From day one, Superbon didn’t just sharpen Ghazali’s weapons, he changed how the teenager sees the fight game.
"I’m good. I’m very good. I think I can fight tomorrow. I’m fit and ready to go. Superbon’s been watching over my training a lot. He has been holding pads for me, so it’s different," Ghazali said.
It's still early days in Ghazali's career, but it's becoming clear he's no longer fighting on instinct alone. His plans are more intentional now. And against a durable, forward-marching opponent like Paez, that evolution might be the edge he needs to stay ahead.
One Fight Night 32 takes place on June 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Watch it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.