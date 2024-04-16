“I fear no man” - Johan Ghazali says he won’t back down from a world title fight vs Rodtang

ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Ghazali has admitted that he is a massive fan of the current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but that doesn't mean that he won't fight him when the opportunity is presented to him.

This is what Johan Ghazali stated during his most recent interview with the South China Morning Post, where he reiterated that his admiration for Rodtang won't stop him from reaching the pinnacle of success as a world champion.

The 17-year-old Malaysian-American phenom said:

"Like I said just now, if I'm at that point where I have to challenge for the belt and he's holding the belt, I'd have no choice but to face Rodtang. At the end of the day, I fear no man. I'm coming after everyone."

The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative burst into stardom when he earned a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship in October 2023 after sweeping all his bouts in the weekly Friday Fights card.

Ghazali made that moment more memorable by saying that he got a $100K contract first before securing a professional driver's license. He made his debut in the big show at ONE Fight Night 17, where he fought former world title challenger Edgar Tabares.

'Jojo' didn't disappoint because he scored a spectacular 36-second knockout of Tabares to prove that he is worthy of his six-figure contract with the world's largest martial arts organization.

Johan Ghazali will face Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 on June 7

On June 7, Ghazali is back in action as he is scheduled to meet 35-year-old veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in an exciting flyweight Muay Thai fight at ONE 167, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although Nguyen is coming off a loss in his previous outing, this will be another tough challenge for Johan Ghazali, and he will try to keep his immaculate record intact.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.

