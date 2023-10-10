“I feel like I almost live a double life” - Angela Lee slowly easing into life after retirement in home state of Hawaii

Angela Lee is slowly easing into life away from the MMA microscope.

The former and inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion relinquished her throne last month and is now in the first few weeks of her retirement.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on the The MMA Hour, Lee said she was still getting used to life outside of competition while also teaching classes at her home gym of United BJJ in Hawaii.

Lee officially announced her retirement during ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She told Helwani in the interview:

“So the day after the event, first thing in the morning when I was back home to Hawaii, I’ve been using this past few days to decompress and kind of just processing everything and kind of living a normal life here in Hawaii.”

Lee added:

“It’s crazy because I feel like I almost live a double life when I go out to these events and I'm in Singapore and then I get to come back home and, yeah, it's been a lot, but it was a really special event this weekend and I'm really glad to have been a part of it.”

‘Unstoppable’ last fought in September 2022, when she took on archrival Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title at ONE on Prime Video 2 in Singapore.

She then took an indefinite leave of absence in December 2022 following the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria.

Lee’s emotional announcement at ONE Fight Night 14 also caused a massive change to the card. Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee ultimately fought for the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight world title instead of the interim strap.

Stamp, who challenged Lee for the atomweight MMA throne in March 2022, then scored a third-round knockout win over Ham to claim the gold.

Watch Lee's entire interview below: