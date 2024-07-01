“I feel like I can face anyone” - Prajanchai willing to take on all-comers as two-sport world champ

Prajanchai PK Saenchai successfully claims his spot at the exclusive champ-champ club after stunning the former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68, Prajanchai took the coveted belt with a unanimous decision after five rounds of all-out war between the two, and Lumpinee Boxing Stadium became the host for his coronation.

Having achieved this, there are many challengers lining up for Prajanchai, and he's not fixated on any particular names at the moment.

At the post-event press conference, the new two-sport king said:

"I don't have anyone that I want to fight in particular. Because I feel like in this sport, personally, you should not say that because it doesn't really show sportsmanship and it doesn't really show respect."

He continued:

"I feel like I can face anyone and that's more respectful. I don't really want to be like 'Oh, I want to go fight this person. I just want to get ruined for this person. It just does not make me happy."

Currently, Prajanchai is the fifth fighter to simultaneously hold at least two world titles, joining Anatoly Malykhin, Roman Kryklia, Jonathan Haggerty, and Christian Lee.

Prajanchai proves himself as one of ONE's best fighters

Already considered one of the top fighters in the game presently, Prajanchai PK Saenchai sees the two world titles he now possesses as solidifying his status as one of ONE Championship's best fighters.

His victory via unanimous decision to snatch the vacant belt over former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella truly meant a lot for the decorated Thai striker, as he conveyed in an interview ahead of this main event tilt in ONE Friday Fights 68.

He said:

"I don't think there's going to be any change in my career. I definitely want to stick to Muay Thai. But getting this belt is like another level for me to achieve."

Prior to this feat, he unified the strawweight Muay Thai belts by knocking out former world champion Joseph Lasiri in the opening round last December.

