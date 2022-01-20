“I feel like I would be the perfect Beast Boy” - Jarred Brooks talks about his love for comic books and his Comic Con costume

When he’s not dominating opponents in MMA, Jarred Brooks is a self-confessed nerd who loves comic books.

‘The Monkey God’ shared that while he didn’t have a lot of hobbies growing up, he enjoyed reading comic books and continues to enjoy them now that he’s older.

“I do love comic books. I wouldn't say I'm a comic book nerd, necessarily. I'm just a fan of Marvel, Star Wars. I really enjoyed Spawn. Spawn was awesome. I like graphic novels like Watchmen. Watchmen was great. The whole Secret Wars too. The whole Secret Wars is legit. But yeah, that's pretty much about it.”

Considering the time he spends honing his martial arts skills, it’s understandable that Jarred Brooks may not be the go-to guy for comic book history, as he enjoys it leisurely. However, he does relate to a couple of comic book characters.

“I'm a huge Deadpool fan. That's what I kind of characterize myself in my personality. I would say it's more like Deadpool and Beast Boy mixed together. But that's DC, I get it. But Beast Boy is a big inspiration on me too. I love Beast Boy.”

Like any comic book fan, Jarred Brooks enjoys going to Comic Con to see people dressed up in costumes and all the merchandise available. In fact, he prides himself in going practically every year. While he admits that he’s never cosplayed himself, he has a pretty good idea of how he would look if he did.

“If I was to dress up for Comic Con, I probably would go as Beast Boy. Yeah, Beast Boy. The guy who’s playing Beast Boy right now, on Teen Titans, the guy's way too tall. He's way too tall, and he's so serious all the time. I feel like I would be the perfect Beast Boy. You guys just hit me up, get the little guy.”

Jarred Brooks to take on Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave

Like his favorite character, Jarred Brooks is also a “beast boy” himself in real life. He is wasting no time following up his November 2021 win with another match next week.

On Friday, January 28, Brooks will take on No.4-ranked strawweight Hiroba Minowa on the main card of ONE: Only the Brave.

Minowa is on a six-fight win streak and has won his first two matches in ONE. Those came against the previously No. 5-ranked Lito Adiwang and former ONE strawweight world champion Alex Silva.

Meanwhile, Brooks is fresh off a debut win against Adiwang as well, and will look to climb the ranks further with another big win.

