"I feel like I’ve kind of got that Tony Ferguson effect right now," says Aljamain Sterling

At UFC 250, Aljamain Sterling secured an amazing win by defeating Cory Sandhagen in the very first round. Now standing with a record of 19-3 and on a five-fight winning streak, Aljamain Sterling has one of the most impressive records at UFC bantamweight. However, that clearly hasn't been enough for him to grab a title shot.

At UFC 251, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will take on Petr Yan for the vacant Bantamweight title. Neither Aldo nor Yan has a record as deep as Aljamain Sterling and that would have ticked anyone off however, he is maintaining his cool. In an interview with MMA fighting, Sterling said,

"I’m always a guy that looks at every situation as the glass half full. “I can never complain about the situation that I’m in. I try to put everything into perspective. I’m doing what I love to do. There’s a lot of American citizens out there that do jobs that they hate, day in and day out. For me to do what I love to do, with people that I like and enjoy being around who are chasing the same dream, same passions, to have that around you day in and day out, I think it says a lot."

Aljamain Sterling also made it clear that he didn't think the winner of the fight was the best bantamweight. Aljamain Sterling knew as long as the champion didn't defeat him, he could not claim he was the best bantamweight.

“Petr Yan may fight Jose Aldo and he may win the belt or Jose Aldo may win the belt but people are going to always look and see ‘you’ve got to beat this guy first’ and it gives me comfort knowing that people are behind me and realizing that my skills are dangerous and I’m a real threat to this division. In order to be considered the best, you have to take me out."

At a sporting level, no one can deny that. Aljamain Sterling has been around and has a more impressive record than anyone at bantamweight today. With Aljamain Sterling being on a credible streak and having a substantial amount of fans noticing him he drew a comparison between him and lightweight contender, Tony Ferguson.

"I feel like I’ve kind of got that Tony Ferguson effect right now. I’m that guy hanging in the wings right now. I think people are really starting to pay attention and take notice of my skills and capabilities. You put me in there with anybody at 35 or 45, I get on your back, I take you down, it’s going to be a long night and it’s a dangerous situation to be in.”