“I finally reached the starting line” - Yuki Yoza gearing up for a wild ride in ONE Championship

ONE Championship newcomer Yuki Yoza is counting the days that he finally makes his promotional debut. It is a moment he views with a lot of significance as it is going to be a realization of his long-sought goal of showcasing his talents to a global audience.

The 27-year-old Japanese kickboxer is slated to compete at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against on-a-roll Russian fighter Elbrus Osmanov in a featured bantamweight kickboxing showdown.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his scheduled debut, Yuki Yoza shared what he feels that he will finally get his campaign in the 'Home of Martial Arts' going.

The former K-1 campaigner said:

"I felt like I finally reached the starting line, genuinely excited, and relieved to finally have a fight. I'm really looking forward to it."

Entering ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza is on a 10-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory a KO win back in September at K-1 over former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

Meanwhile, looking to spoil Yoza's ONE debut is 23-year-old Osmanov, who has been undefeated in his six matches so far in the promotion.

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available live in Asia primetime. For more information on how to watch it, check out onefc.com.

Yuki Yoza keen on taking on top bantamweight fighter Nabil Anane down the line

Yuki Yoza has big plans for his ONE Championship campaign after his scheduled debut this week. They include a match at some point against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

He conveyed it in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, citing how he sees the Algerian-Thai sensation giving him a tough fight and bring the best out of him.

Yoza said:

"We all know how strong Nabil is. We all know that he has a great character. And I simply want to beat Nabil out of interest. Nothing more."

Anane has been on a tear, winning his last seven matches after losing in his promotional debut in June 2023. Among his victories was a first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo back in January to claim the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

He was last in action in March, where he exacted payback on Thai superstar and former bantamweight Muay Thai champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 by decision.

