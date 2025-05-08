“I was finally stepping into the legacy” - Adrian Lee on following in his siblings’ footsteps in ONE Championship

Adrian Lee opened up about the struggles of the legacy awaiting him in professional MMA. Lee, aged 19, didn't come from an average background for an aspiring MMA prospect.

'The Phenom' is the younger brother of ONE two-division world champion Christian Lee and retired legend Angela Lee. In June 2024, Adrian made his professional MMA debut and won by second-round submission. The lightweight prospect has since added two first-round submission wins to his resume to legitimize the massive expectations that have been placed on him.

The 19-year-old recently posted a video on his YouTube channel and discussed his journey in MMA thus far. He had this to say:

"It really was like I was finally stepping into, you know, the legacy that was created for me or before me. June in 2024, that's when I had my first professional MMA fight inside of ONE Championship. I just can't tell you how bad my nerves were for this fight."

Adrian Lee last fought on March 23, defeating Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 in Japan. The undefeated lightweight has featured at three high-profile events to start his professional MMA journey, adding to his star power at an early age.

Watch Lee's entire previously mentioned YouTube video below:

Tye Ruotolo is interested in fighting Adrian Lee in MMA debut

Adrian Lee's undefeated professional MMA start could warrant a step-up in competition later this year. One potential opponent for Lee is welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, who is preparing for his transition to the sport.

During his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview, Ruotolo was asked about fighting Lee and responded by saying:

"The Lee fight sounds interesting. Adrian Lee for the debut would be awesome. I don’t really care, that’s one that ONE kind of sent my way. Whoever they want to throw at my way."

Tye Ruotolo defeated Dante Leon by unanimous decision to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31. The 22-year-old extended his promotional record in the non-striking sport to 8-0.

Tye's twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, has already transitioned to MMA, winning three consecutive fights by first-round finish over the last year.

