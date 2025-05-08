  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I was finally stepping into the legacy” - Adrian Lee on following in his siblings’ footsteps in ONE Championship

“I was finally stepping into the legacy” - Adrian Lee on following in his siblings’ footsteps in ONE Championship

By Jake Foley
Modified May 08, 2025 16:38 GMT
Adrian Lee
Adrian Lee (pictured) talked about the pressure brought on by his legacy (Photo via ONE Championship)

Adrian Lee opened up about the struggles of the legacy awaiting him in professional MMA. Lee, aged 19, didn't come from an average background for an aspiring MMA prospect.

Ad

'The Phenom' is the younger brother of ONE two-division world champion Christian Lee and retired legend Angela Lee. In June 2024, Adrian made his professional MMA debut and won by second-round submission. The lightweight prospect has since added two first-round submission wins to his resume to legitimize the massive expectations that have been placed on him.

The 19-year-old recently posted a video on his YouTube channel and discussed his journey in MMA thus far. He had this to say:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It really was like I was finally stepping into, you know, the legacy that was created for me or before me. June in 2024, that's when I had my first professional MMA fight inside of ONE Championship. I just can't tell you how bad my nerves were for this fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Adrian Lee last fought on March 23, defeating Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 in Japan. The undefeated lightweight has featured at three high-profile events to start his professional MMA journey, adding to his star power at an early age.

Ad

Watch Lee's entire previously mentioned YouTube video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Tye Ruotolo is interested in fighting Adrian Lee in MMA debut

Adrian Lee's undefeated professional MMA start could warrant a step-up in competition later this year. One potential opponent for Lee is welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, who is preparing for his transition to the sport.

During his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview, Ruotolo was asked about fighting Lee and responded by saying:

Ad
"The Lee fight sounds interesting. Adrian Lee for the debut would be awesome. I don’t really care, that’s one that ONE kind of sent my way. Whoever they want to throw at my way."

Tye Ruotolo defeated Dante Leon by unanimous decision to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31. The 22-year-old extended his promotional record in the non-striking sport to 8-0.

Ad

Tye's twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, has already transitioned to MMA, winning three consecutive fights by first-round finish over the last year.

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.

Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications