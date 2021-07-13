"I forgot the Conor fans would murder me" - Kevin Holland regrets posting a Conor McGregor meme after his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier

In the aftermath of UFC 264, Kevin Holland shared a video on Instagram to take a dig at Conor McGregor. Shortly afterwards, Holland commented on the same video, apologizing to McGregor fans, who did not take the post too kindly.

The UFC middleweight shared an edited clip of Conor McGregor's octagon interview with Joe Rogan after his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Here is the clip shared by Holland on Instagram:

Holland's apology towards Conor McGregor fans can also be seen below:

Kevin Holland has apologized to Conor McGregor fans

In the main event of UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury that forced him to discontinue his third fight against Dustin Poirier. The injury led to the conclusion of his fight against 'The Diamond', who was eventually declared the winner via TKO.

That being said, the rivalry between McGregor and Poirier seems to be far from over. UFC president Dana White told the media that a fourth fight is likely to occur between the two lightweights but that could only happen once McGregor is fully recovered.

In the meantime, Poirier is expected to do his own thing. 'The Diamond' will be challenging Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship next, in what promises to be another incredible fight in the lightweight division. A win for Poirier over 'Do Bronx' would mean that 'The Diamond' will finally get his hands on the undisputed UFC lightweight title for the first time.

Conor McGregor will recover and aim to get back inside the octagon at the earliest

Conor McGregor's current priority is to recover from his leg injury after already having undergone successful surgery. 'The Notorious One' will aim to get on his road to recovery and back into training, in preparation for a potential fourth fight against Poirier.

However, it remains to be seen if Conor McGregor will face Poirier immediately after his return or fight a top contender in the lightweight division first. If Poirier ends up winning the UFC lightweight title from Oliveira, there is also the possibility of McGregor getting an immediate title shot against 'The Diamond'.

Edited by Prem Deshpande