Of the thousands of fighter nicknames in MMA history, Brandon 'Raw Dawg' Royval will always stick out amongst the most unique.

Coming off of a championship loss to Alexandre Pantoja, Royval explained the origin of his nickname ahead of UFC 296 in December 2023. Speaking with Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier at the ESPN studio, Royval claimed the nickname was partially due to his fight style but is primarily related to his history with women and his children.

Royval said:

"I have four kids [with] six baby mommas, and ever since then, you know?... It's just a lifestyle, man, honestly. If you see me fight, I pretty much go in and 'raw dawg' it. There's no safety involved, you know what I'm saying?"

Royval did claim he was 'just kidding' at the end of his explanation but has continued to claim the nickname originates from his relationship history.

Since the flyweight's viral interview, fans have poked fun at the logic on social media with Royval's 'four kids with six baby mommas' statement seemingly not adding up mathematically.

With a 15-7 record including 5-3 in the UFC, the 31-year-old is primed for another rematch at UFC Mexico City against Brandon Moreno as a short-notice replacement for Amir Albazi. Moreno and Royval initially met at UFC 255 with 'The Assassin Baby' earning a first-round TKO stoppage.

Brandon Royval eyes trilogy with Alexandre Pantoja with win at UFC Mexico City

Brandon Royval is still under the belief that he can fight his way into another UFC title shot against Alexandre Pantoja should he get past Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City.

Having previously lost to Moreno due to a dislocated shoulder, Royval believes he holds the upper hand in the matchup despite being a significant betting underdog.

Royval told the UFC:

"I just want to show what I can do, really. I work really hard, I have a lot of skill set and I feel like for some reason I have yet to show it in the octagon. I just want to show the world what I can do."

Royval also indicated his belief that a third fight with Pantoja would be enough to headline UFC 301, a fight card the promotion announced would take place in the champion's home country of Brazil in May.