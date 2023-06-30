"I gave her $500"- Chael Sonnen recounts hilarious moment when he knew his wife 'was the one'

Chael Sonnen recalled a hilarious moment when he realized that his wife was the one for him.

Sonnen has been married to Brittany Smith since 2013 and the couple has a daughter. On the occasion of his 10th wedding anniversary with Smith, the former UFC superstar took to Instagram to recount a special story.

While speaking about how his wife spent $500 in about 40 minutes while he was in a meeting with his manager, Sonnen said:

"The first trip I ever took with this girl, I gave her $500 to have in her pocket just in case. I lost track of her for 40 mins while I had a meeting with my manager. When we reconnected I needed $20 for the waitress and I asked Brittany for it. She told me she didn’t have it. I said 'I just gave you $500.' She looked at me and said 'You only gave me $400'. At that moment, I knew she was the one."

While further speaking about how he would love to know where the money went, Chael Sonnen added:

"Happy Anniversary, Miss B. I’ve had the time of my life being married to you the past 10 years. In all seriousness, I’d still love to know where that money went."

Chael Sonnen claims Mark Zuckerberg called him to discuss a UFC 300 fight against Elon Musk

Over the past few weeks, reports of a potential bout between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have taken the world by storm. Interestingly, UFC president Dana White who has been quite vocal about not hosting "gimmick fights" is very interested in making the fight happen.

While there seems to be no confirmation as to whether or not the fight will actually happen, Chael Sonnen recently made a bold claim. During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sonnen claimed to have received a phone call from Zuckerberg.

While claiming that the Meta CEO has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300, Sonnen said:

"Zuckerberg contacts me because he saw your tweet that I'm coming on. Zuckerberg has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300, and it was a very big deal."

