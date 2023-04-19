‘I am a genetic specimen’ - Andrew Tate slams steroid use allegations after impressive physique display

Recently, Andrew Tate came under fire from fans and was slammed for allegedly using steroids. He showed off his impressive physique on social media and fans didn't hold back, accusing him of steroid use.

Tate hit back at fans, taking to Twitter and saying:

"I am on precisely zero steroids or TRT of ANY KIND. NEVER HAVE BEEN. Never taken them in my life, ever. I am a man who eats once a day and trains. THAT IS ALL. I swear this before GOD. I will take and pass ANY TEST, try me. Accept i am a genetic specimen of absolute brilliance. Gods soldier. Powerful beyond belief. I do not need drugs. I am not you. I am me."

This was in response to multiple allegations of steroid use on his original post, where he showed off his physique:

This was in response to multiple allegations of steroid use on his original post, where he showed off his physique:

On this post, users accused Tate of taking steroids. One user, @opznirakees said:

"This is not natural...even as an ex-professional boxer"

Another user, @DethRowHappyMeal said:

"Back on the juice brother, love to see it."

Other users also echoed the same sentiment. @keenanarmstrong said:

"all geared up again"

Andrew Tate has cleared up steroid allegations in the past

This isn't the first time Andrew Tate has been accused of taking steroids. In fact, he has appeared on podcasts as a guest and has spoken openly about the fact that he has never taken steroids.

In one such appearance, Tate said:

"I have never taken anything in my life. I will do any test you can any name. The reason I don't take it is because I don't want it. I don't need. I'm 37 now. Maybe when I'm 50 or something, I would need TRT, but right now, I just don't. Compare me to some of the dudes you see - I'm tiny. I would never be that big."

Check out Andrew Tate's denial of steroid use here:

Check out Andrew Tate's denial of steroid use here:

In other interviews, podcasts and guest appearances, Tate maintains his stance and firmly and categorically denies taking steroids. Given his openness to submit to a test, giving Tate the benefit of the doubt may be the most reasonable thing to do at this point.

Tate Senpai @tate_senpai Is Andrew Tate on Steroids? Is Andrew Tate on Steroids? 💪 https://t.co/R3c0A1cTg3

