  • “I get the big dog” - Jackie Buntan says beating decorated female striker Anissa Meksen made title triumph sweeter

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Jun 02, 2025 06:29 GMT
Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen
Jackie Buntan never expected the path to ONE Championship gold to be an easy one. So when the opportunity came to fight one of the most decorated women’s kickboxers in the world, she leaned in.

She had been grinding from the moment she started the sport - it only made sense that fate would award her the biggest (and most rewarding) challenges:

"That fight was everything for me," she told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview. "I truly worked so hard in that camp, but the whole lead-up to it, ever since starting the sport, really. Of course I get the big dog, you know. I think some people might shy away from that, but that's what made the victory that much sweeter - beating an opponent like her."
The opponent was Anissa Meksen, a multi-time World Champion in multiple striking disciplines and widely regarded as one of the sport’s pound-for-pound greats. But Buntan didn’t flinch. She welcomed the matchup, understanding that to make history, she had to beat someone who had already done so.

What made the win even more meaningful was the road she took to get there. Buntan’s been grinding since her amateur days in the U.S. Muay Thai scene, raising funds through T-shirts and seminars just to compete internationally.

“I've never been handed an easy fight” - Jackie Buntan glad to have claimed ONE gold against the legendary Anissa Meksen

Jackie Buntan earned the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title through years of blood, sweat, and tears. It wasn't an easy win, but it was the culmination of years of tough opponents, near misses, and a long build-up of experience.

"I feel like in my career so far, I've never been handed an easy fight," she said,"so being matched with Anissa for the belt was just perfect in my opinion."

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

