"I get to roll the dice with life" - Francis Ngannou opens up about how his challenging past fuels his fearless approach

Francis Ngannou recently opened up about his success following his UFC departure as he prepares for another massive boxing bout that could possibly lead to a heavyweight title shot.

The former UFC heavyweight champion bet on himself last year when he accepted a deal to join the PFL. Later, Ngannou was involved in a boxing match against Tyson Fury, which saw him lost a controversial decision despite knocking the lineal heavyweight champion down.

During an interview with Queensberry Promotions, 'The Predator' recounted the well-documented trials and tribulations he has faced in his life and mentioned that it has allowed him to take chances on himself. He said:

"That has been the story of my life. You know, to be willing to roll the dice. I had no chance from the beginning. I had no opportunity. I had to roll the dice, put everything on the line. I get to roll the dice with my life so many times to get here, so I think from that, there's not really a second thought for me when I have to roll the dice for what I want...In the past, I put my life on the line for way less than this." [4:13 - 4:52]

It will be interesting to see whether Ngannou's latest rolling of the dice will pay off when he takes on Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight clash this Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Check out the full interview below:

John Fury says 'The Gypsy King' had an off night against Francis Ngannou

John Fury recently recounted the bout between his son, Tyson and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Although, 'The Gypsy King' earned the decision win but many fans believed the PFL star should have gotten his hand raised instead.

While speaking to Sky Sports Boxing, John mentioned that it was a wake up call for Tyson to make changes for his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk. He said:

"He needed to change it around dramatically from last time. I don't know what went wrong, he didn't look himself physically or mentally, he just wasn't there you know, all fighters have off nights."

Expand Tweet