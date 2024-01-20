"I am going to Costco tonight" - Drake announcing he will be in attendance at UFC 297 fails to excite fans

UFC 297 may have Canada's most famous rapper in attendance, but fans do not seem to care.

Announcing his presence at the Scotiabank Arena for the UFC's return to Toronto, Drake told fans on his Instagram story that he would be supporting the pay-per-view card. However, the announcement did not appear to bode well with fans, who disregarded the celebrity's influence on MMA.

Further exaggerating the 'announcement,' notable sports pages re-posted the report of Drake's Instagram story.

Fans were unenthusiastic with the news, mocking social media posts from the UFC's Instagram account with their own mundane updates.

Fan reaction to Drake being at UFC 297 [via @sportscenter on Instagram]

Other fans expressed their lack of interest as well, claiming the post as part of ESPN's extensive advertisement of the event.

Other fans commented:

"Who cares"

"This is the UFC's version of Taylor Swift"

"So 🤷‍♂️"

"I'm glad I can continue on with my day after receiving this vital piece of information"

View more fan reactions to Drake attending UFC 297 below:

Fan reactions to social media posts of Drake's UFC 297 attendance [via @sportscenter on Instagram]

Drake places massive bet on UFC 297 main event

In the announcement post of his UFC 297 attendance, Drake placed another large wager on the main event championship fight to add to his infamous list of sports bets.

The Canadian rapper posted a screenshot of the $700 thousand bet placed with his sponsor, Stake.

Drake's UFC 297 bet on Sean Strickland [via @champagnepapi on Instagram]

Not long after fans saw the post, old jokes of the 'Drake curse' began re-surfacing on MMA Twitter, with many now believing that the UFC middleweight championship will change hands.

Fans also jokingly referred to the rapper as a bandwagon fan, as he was previously a known supporter of Israel Adesanya. Drake has placed many bets on Adesanya in the past, including the UFC 293 main event that resulted in Sean Strickland pulling off the upset over 'The Last Stylebender.'

Despite fans questioning if Drake placed any bets on Canadian fighters on the card, the only confirmed wager from the Toronto native was on Strickland.