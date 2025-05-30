“I was going through a lot of changes” - Johan Ghazali shares the biggest factor in his loss to Johan Estupinan

Johan Ghazali’s rapid rise in ONE Championship came to a pause earlier this year when he dropped a decision to Johan Estupinan.

It was only the second loss of his time under the promotional spotlight, but one that he now sees in a new light. Looking back, the 18-year-old says the toughest part wasn’t the fight. It was everything happening outside of it.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Ghazali shared the biggest lesson he learned:

"The biggest lesson I had from that fight is [you should do] just minor adjustments here and there. During the fight camp, I was going through a lot of changes."

He further detailed the changes he'd undergone at once:

"I was coached by one coach my entire life, and all of a sudden, I had to change camps. I had to train with new people, I had to try new styles, this and that. I’m not making excuses, but I was going through a lot of changes."

The loss marked a turning point for Ghazali, who has since settled into his new home at Superbon Training Camp.

Now, with more structure around him and a clearer sense of direction, he’s preparing to return at ONE Fight Night 32 against Diego Paez on June 6 in Bangkok.

“I just improve” - Johan Ghazali says he’s benefited immensely from training at Superbon Training Camp

Since joining the camp, Johan Ghazali has been surrounded by elite names: Superbon himself, Trainer Gae, and others who’ve helped him refine his style. It’s not one coach or one method. It’s whoever’s in the room that day, pushing him to get better.

"I train with all of them, honestly," Ghazali said during an appearance on the Goated Combat podcast. "I train with Trainer Gae a lot. But sometimes Superbon steps in and holds pads."

"I just improve with whoever wants to teach me."

That open, flexible mindset is what he’s banking on heading into his next fight. And after the growing pains of change, Johan Ghazali feels ready to put it all together again.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available on Prime Video with an active subscription.

