“I was going to quit again” - Stamp Fairtex recalls how Fairtex Gym helped reel her back to a life in combat sports

Stamp Fairtex explained how Fairtex Training Center brought her back to combat sports. Even though she is one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet today, she stopped fighting between twelve and eighteen years of age to focus on her education.

Following six years away, the Thai megastar returned to combat sports due to the efforts of Fairtex Training Center. She explained what changed her mind during an appearance on Demetrious Johnson's MIGHTYcast:

"I started again when I was 18 and I fought everyone until I didn’t have any opponents again. Then I went to university already so I was going to quit again. But Fairtex called and asked if I wanted to join. I asked if they [would] pay for my university [tuition] or not. I said if they will, I will go. And they said yes. Because I have a little brother. I wanted my family to take care of him 100% then I go and let Fairtex take care of me."

Stamp Fairtex has since evolved into a world-class female MMA fighter. The 27-year-old's ONE Championship resume features the women's atomweight MMA world title, Women's Atomweight MMA Grand Prix title, and world titles in the women's atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions.

Watch Stamp's entire appearance on MIGHTYcast below:

Stamp Fairtex asks fans not to forget her until she returns

Stamp Fairtex hasn't fought since September 2023 due to a torn meniscus in her left knee. The beloved former world champion was scheduled to return in August before a setback in training forced her to withdraw.

While speaking to Demetrious Johnson, Stamp had this to say:

"I just want to say, don’t forget me, please. I haven’t fought for two years already. And I don’t put a lot of training, then my following is coming down. Because I don’t train that hard. I do a lot of TikTok, a lot of photos."

Stamp Fairtex agreed to relinquish the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title after her recent setback. Stamp's close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga has been elevated from interim world title holder to undisputed world champion.

