"I was going to retire" - Henry Cejudo reveals why Merab Dvalishvili is a challenge he is willing to take on

Henry Cejudo made his return to the UFC octagon at UFC 288, challenging 135 lb king, Aljamain Sterling. Cejudo dropped a close split decision and in his post-fight octagon interview, stated that he wasn't sure where he would go from the loss.

Now, it appears that the prospect of facing Sterling's teammate and fellow bantamweight, Merab Dvalishvili has rekindled Cejudo's competitive fire. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Cejudo said:

"Nah, I want Merab dude. If not, I was going to retire. Once they kind of brought that up to me, I was like f**k maybe I will do it, maybe I will fight in August. I used to compete in wrestling, we used to compete every week. Even when I was a champion, I beat TJ, I beat Demetrious, I beat Marlon all in 10 months.

"But as of how things are now, how the format is, I want to wait for Merab, I think Merab is my best option to get back to the title. Nobody wants to fight him dude. I'm like, I'll fight him. Give him to me."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments here:

From the interview, it's clear that Cejudo still holds title aspirations. He categorically stated that he is here 'to win his title back'. Cejudo also spoke on the fact that he would like to take on Dvalishvili in a five-round contest.

Henry Cejudo pulls out of 'Chito' Vera fight

Henry Cejudo was set to get back on the path towards bantamweight gold with a matchup against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 292 in August. Cejudo, however, took to Twitter to announce that he would not be competing against Vera, citing a 'tear' in his shoulder as the reason for him pulling out.

Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete on Aug 19 at UFC 292. I have a tear in my right shoulder that requires rehab.



I wish I could've got in there w/ Chito, but I won't be able to make a full recovery in time.



Since then, Cejudo has called out contenders ranked higher than Vera, namely Merab Dvalishvili, and so, has gotten some flak from fans. Vera, however, will still compete on the UFC 292 card, and will now face Brazilian Pedro Munhoz instead.

It remains to be seen who Cejudo will face next. Given his credentials and record, however, fans can expect a high-ranked contender to stand across from Cejudo the next time he enters the octagon.