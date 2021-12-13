“I have got to prove myself again and I don’t mind” - Zebaztian Kadestam says he’s still among the elite welterweights

‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam knows he has quite a climb to make in order to regain his lost glory. However, the former ONE welterweight titleholder from Sweden is more than willing to put the work in to make it back to the top.

Zebaztian Kadestam returns to action against undefeated Russian Murad Ramazanov at ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium that broadcasts via tape delay this Friday, December 17.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Zebaztian Kadestam says he’s fully prepared and feeling primed for an epic battle with Ramazanov, both physically and mentally. ‘The Bandit’ is looking to remind fans who’s the boss among the welterweights.

“For sure, I got to go for broke. I’m ready. I’m in shape, ready to go to war, let’s go. It’s the fight game, you know. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose, but I’ve done everything that I could in preparation so I’m coming. Ready for war... I’m still up there but I have got to prove myself again and I don’t mind.”

Zebaztian Kadestam is unfazed by younger adversary

Murad Ramazanov has not yet met defeat in the cage. The 26-year-old who trains at Dagestan Fighter in Makhachkala is as dangerous as they come. With four knockouts and three submissions out of his 10 career victories, Ramazanov is capable of ending the night early against any man he’s in the Circle with, Zebaztian Kadestam included.

However, ‘The Bandit’ isn’t at all flustered with the challenge that lies before him. With 10 knockouts and one submission out of 12 career wins, Zebaztian Kadestam considers himself just as much of a threat in all areas as his younger foe.

Speaking of Ramazanov’s particular skill set, Zebaztian Kadestam acknowledged his opponent’s strengths, while still showing confidence in his own areas of expertise.

“I’ve fought a lot of undefeated guys, you know? For sure he’s good but I’m fighting him, I love this. He’s a good wrestler, he’s a good grappler. Strong, good top and yeah, good all-around in that area. What he isn’t good at is the striking area and that’s my part but he’s a good fighter."

The ONE welterweight division is an open book and all it takes is one resounding victory for a shot at the top. For both men, this fight presents a chance to make a loud and very clear statement.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard