Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz claims to have a host of fighters under his management that possess the same kind of talent as UFC's latest rising hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

Over the past few weeks, Khazmat Chimaev's name has been on the lips of millions of fight fans across the world. The Russian fighter took the UFC by storm with an incredible record of two wins in 10 days.

Ali Abdelaziz claims he has many fighters like Khazmat Chimaev on his roster

Ali Abdelaziz famously manages a host of top stars in the UFC and during a recent interview with Asian MMA, the MMA manager claimed that he has got ten guys as good as Khazmat Chimaev waiting in the wings right now. Abdelaziz also mentioned that the most promising prospect out of all the fighters he currently manages is Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Usman. Abdelaziz even went as far as claiming that Usman is actually better than the UFC lightweight champion.

“Everybody that comes out, comes out, right? Everybody says, ‘where has this guy been?’. I got ten Khamzat’s. But the guy really to look out for right now, nobody knows him. It’s Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s younger brother. He’s 9-0, all finishes, he’s an absolute killer. I’m telling you, he is actually a better version than Khabib. He is better than Khabib.”

Abdelaziz has recently entered into a partnership with ONE Championship and has been expanding his horizons recently. In a recent interview with BJPENN.com, the manager divulged into details of his partnership with the premier Asian MMA organization.

“I’ve known Chatri for seven, eight years. I’ve seen how ONE Championship has grown leaps and bounds, and [Sityodtong] has become one of the best promoters in the world, putting on some of the best fights in the world. I always watch ONE shows. It’s nice to work with [an organization] you like. I’m a fan of a lot of fighters in ONE. We should have been working together earlier. Chatri even said that, and I agree with him."