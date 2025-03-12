“I am gradually losing weight” - Phetjeeja says she’s near the atomweight limit less than two weeks before world title defense

Phetjeeja is having as close to a perfect training camp heading into one of the biggest fights of her career. The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion is in the final stages of her preparation for her world title defense against Kana Morimoto at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

During her ONE 172 open workouts, Phetjeeja told the media present that she's close to cutting down to the atomweight limit of 115 pounds less than two weeks before her world title defense in Japan.

She said:

"My weight always goes up and down before a fight. When I train hard, my weight goes down a lot. Now I have about 3 kg left and I am gradually losing weight."

The 5-foot-3 Thai star never had any issues making weight in her previous fights, and believes she'll be in perfect form once fight week commences later this month.

Phetjeeja is often regarded as one of this generation's greatest strikers, and is well on her way to reach legendary status if she keeps tacking on wins to her storied resume.

'The Queen' holds an ungodly 208-6 record in her career and is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship. After a blistering four-fight winning streak, Phetjeeja claimed the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title when she outclassed the legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46.

She then beat Janet Todd in their unification matchup for the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 20.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja criticizes Kana Morimoto's gas tank ahead of ONE 172

Phetjeeja knows she can consistently throw haymakers for the full 15-minute span of a world title fight, but she can't be sure with her opponent Kana Morimoto.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja questioned whether or not Kana has the gas tank to keep up with her at ONE 172.

"Her strengths are her hands and her speed. Her weakness is that her gas tank is limited. She might still have full energy in the early rounds, but she'll run out of gas in the later rounds."

