"I grappled and did kickboxing" - Sydney Sweeney set to undergo massive body transformation in preparation for "The Female Rocky" role

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in an upcoming film where she will portray former professional boxer Christy Martin, who was nicknamed 'The Female Rocky'. The actress recently shared her thoughts on the upcoming role, revealing that she has a background in combat sports.

Speaking with Andreas Wiseman of Deadline, Sweeney stated:

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

Sweeney claimed that Martin's background led to her interest in the role, noting:

"Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional." [h/t Deadline]

The filmmakers are reportedly planning to shoot the project in the United States this fall. It will be shopped to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Market, which is set to begin next Tuesday. It is unclear who will star in the film alongside Sydney Sweeney.

Why is 'The Female Rocky' receiving a biopic, starring Sydney Sweeney?

Christy Martin, also known as 'The Female Rocky', was among the most well-known female boxers in the 1990s. Her professional career, which spanned from 1989 to 2012, produced a 49-7-3 record. Martin became the first female boxer to be elected into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016. Additionally, she was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020, the first year women were allowed on the ballot.

'The Female Rocky' has also overcome tragedy outside of the boxing ring. In 2010, she was stabbed several times and shot at least one time by her husband James Martin. Despite being left for dead, she was able to survive the attack. He was arrested and found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Martin's triumphant boxing career and tragedy outside of it will be told in the upcoming film. The Sydney Sweeney-starring project does not have a title, at the moment.