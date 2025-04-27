"I guess Man United didn’t pay that well huh" - Fans stunned as Patrice Evra signs with PFL ahead of shock MMA debut in Paris

Patrice Evra recently announced that he has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and is preparing to make his MMA debut. This announcement has generated significant interest and drawn reactions from fight fans.

The upcoming PFL Europe event at the Accor Arena in Paris on May 23rd will host the former Manchester United captain's first fight in MMA. While the venue has been confirmed, Evra's opponent has not yet been revealed.

Check out the announcement post below: (via @ChampRDS on X)

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comment section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"I guess Man untied didn’t pay that well huh… Dude is 43"

Others commented:

"Absolutely shameless from the PFL"

"Oh no, the PFL are taking the influencer route 🤦‍♂️ Evra is pushing 40 years old, he shouldn’t be making his debut in a top MMA organisation at this age and with the lack of MMA experience he has. The PFL should be instead booking Doumbe to headline this PFL paris card instead…"

"That will be Jake Paul’s first mma fight"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Patrice Evra's PFL debut announcement. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

PFL CEO Peter Murray weighs in on Patrice Evra's addition

Patrice Evra has been developing his MMA skills alongside fellow French fighter Cedric Doumbe for the past few years. The PFL aims to compete at the same level as rival promotions, and CEO Peter Murray has expressed his excitement and satisfaction at signing the former footballer.

In a recent press release, Murray stated:

"I’m told he [Evra] loves this game as much as us, and we’ll find out on 23 May! We’re incredibly excited to have the superstar that is Patrice Evra fight under the PFL banner, as we’re all about exciting match-ups and making history. I can’t tell you how excited Patrice has been putting this together, but I think you’re going to see it at the Accor Arena. Paris, we’re coming to put on another historic evening of MMA, don’t miss out."

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

