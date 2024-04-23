"I am both handsome and strong" - Triple MMA champ Anatoly Malykhin reveals the weight class he feels most comfortable at

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia rules over three weight classes with an iron fist.

But the 36-year-old Kemerovo native revealed recently that he does have a preference for which division he feels brings out his best.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin told reporters that he prefers competing at light heavyweight, which he says he operates at his strongest.

'Sladkiy' said:

"At 93 kilograms, I am handsome. At 102 kilograms, I am strong. And at heavyweight, I am both handsome and strong. I like all three weights, I am not going to pick one. But of course, I feel more comfortable at 102, because I don't overeat and I don't have to cut too much."

Malykhin is a mixed martial arts wonder, and a holder of three world titles in the world's largest martial arts organization. It's a feat that has never been done before and should not be downplayed.

There is no denying the hard-hitting Russian mauler is one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the game today, and with three golden belts over his shoulders, the entire roster and beyond is after what 'Sladkiy' has.

Anatoly Malykhin lays down heavyweight hit list for potential return: "Those are the names"

Triple champ 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin can't wait to return to action in ONE Championship to defend his three belts. And the undefeated 36-year-old veteran already has an idea of who he wants to face next.

He told ONE Championship:

"Yes, I'm looking at three guys in the heavyweight division. They are [Amir] Aliakbari, 'Reug Reug', and Ben 'Vanilla Thunder' Tynan, who recently challenged me. Those are the names I'm interested in."

