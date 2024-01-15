"I hate those movies" - When Joe Rogan said he would rather "do gay p**n" before starring in a Steven Seagal movie

Joe Rogan is known to speak his mind on a wide variety of topics. His willingness and ability to do so has led to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, becoming one of, if not the most popular podcast in the world. A longtime martial arts fanatic, Rogan has always been critical of questionable fight scenes in films.

In recently resurfaced footage from a 1998 appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, the UFC commentator did not hold back when discussing Steven Seagal's movies, stating:

"All those movies freak me out. I hate those movies. All bad crime movies. I would do gay p**n before I would do a Steven Seagal movie. Absolutely... I hate those movies. They're all horrible. They give a really bad - it's a really bad portrayal of martial artists. Like, guys get kicked and they just get a little cut on their eyebrow and look kind of sexy. They're horrible, bad movies where dudes like fight at the drop of a hat."

Rogan continued:

"There's always like, Steven Seagal like gets down on his hands and knees in front of like a big group of thugs and goes, 'Come to me, come on...' And they're like, 'Oh no, not you, you got the ponytail and the girl.' It's hysterical. They're horrible, horrible movies. It's really bad."

Rogan added that if the movies were realistic, all of the opponents would charge Seagal at once. He noted that the most realistic fighting movies are the ones where people are knocked out.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Steven Seagal's movies below (2:40):

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor should have a tune-up fight

Conor McGregor is nearing his highly-anticipated return to the octagon following his leg break at UFC 264 in July 2021. Joe Rogan recently revealed that he believes 'The Notorious' should have a tune-up fight before looking to take on top-flight opponents.

Speaking to guest Derek from More Plates More Dates on episode #2073 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator stated:

"If you were a coach and you wanted to look at this in terms of a long-term career strategy, I would want a tune up fight. 100%. I would not want him going right in there against Islam Makhachev... You need to be active to be at the highest levels of world class mixed martial arts competition."

He added:

"I just don't see how you can take two years off, multiple surgeries, get on juice, get off juice, and then jump in there against the best in the world. Maybe he can do it, but if I was his coach and the option was available, I'd say let's get someone who's not even in the top 15. Let's get some guy who is beatable, but a good test."

Rogan noted that a tune-up fight would allow the former double champion to get comfortable in the octagon and get his timing back. McGregor has shared, however, that his return will come against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week on June 29th.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Conor McGregor's return below:

Check out the full episode of The Joe Rogan Experience below: