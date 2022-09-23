"I haven’t trained a day of MMA" - What did Jake Paul say about facing Nick Diaz in the cage?

Jake Paul is now known for calling out many MMA fighters during his influencer boxing career. However, the YouTuber seemingly wasn't keen on facing Nick Diaz under MMA rules.

Instead, Paul was more interested in fighting Nate Diaz in the cage instead of his older brother.

But Paul also made it clear that he wants to stick to boxing for now, with the social media star enjoying the money to be made in the sport. While speaking to Fox News Digital, the YouTuber stated:

"I don’t know man. The money’s in boxing. But it (fighting Nick Diaz in MMA) could be interesting. I would rather go in the cage with Nate Diaz. But first we’ll box. I haven’t trained a day of MMA. Maybe one day I did kicks in the gym. But I’m a boxer."

Jake Paul is set to fight Anderson Silva in a professional boxing match. The bout will take place in Arizona next month and is expected to gain a large amount of attention. Silva is regarded as a UFC legend, but was known for his striking skills during his MMA career.

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are also both known for their striking abilities, but are more well-rounded in the MMA game. Both brothers are dangerous grapplers, but would seemingly be willing to compete under boxing rules against an influencer.

How many TKO/KO wins does Nick Diaz have in the UFC?

Despite the Diaz brothers being respected for their striking abilities in the MMA world, Nick Diaz only has four TKO/KO wins in the UFC. The 39-year-old stopped Robbie Lawler, Drew Fickett, Koji Oishi and Gleison Tibau with his striking abilities in the organization.

Diaz's most recent stoppage win came back in 2006, with Tibau failing to make it past two rounds at UFC 65: Bad Intentions. The American hasn't won in the UFC since 2011, after beating BJ Penn at UFC 137.

Watch Diaz take on Robbie Lawler here:

In his most recent UFC outing, Nick Diaz lost to Robbie Lawler via retirement at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega. The 39-year-old lost in the fourth round and hasn't fought in the organization since.

With the American currently on a four-fight winless streak in the UFC, having a boxing match against an influencer could be a good way to earn a lot of money with little risk. Diaz is already a UFC legend and seemingly has nothing left to prove in the organization.

