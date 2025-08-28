  • home icon
  • MMA
  • PFL
  • "I haven't heard much more about the MMA side" - Eric Nicksick provides update on Francis Ngannou's potential next fight

"I haven't heard much more about the MMA side" - Eric Nicksick provides update on Francis Ngannou's potential next fight

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Aug 28, 2025 13:07 GMT
Eric Nicksick talks about Francis Ngannou
Eric Nicksick talks about Francis Ngannou's (pictured) return fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Francis Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick, recently discussed his fighter's potential next match. Nicksick mentioned that he will meet with Ngannou in a few days to talk about the former UFC heavyweight champion's upcoming fights.

Ad

'The Predator' currently holds the PFL Super Fights heavyweight title, which he won by defeating Renan Ferreira last year. Since that victory, Ngannou has not participated in any competitive boxing or MMA bouts.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Nicksick, who has been training Ngannou for over five years, was asked about the fighter's future matchups. In response, the head coach of Xtreme Couture said:

"We talk regularly, but we just talk as buddies. I know the [Deontay] Wilder rumors been kicking around. Talked to him a couple of days ago. It was just more about life and family. And I'll see him next week... I'll be able to spend a couple of days with Francis [Ngannou] out there and get caught up on a lot of this stuff and kind of see where he's at, training-wise, and what his next plan is."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"It sounds like to me what he wants is the Wilder fight, and I haven't heard much more about the MMA side of thing at all, to be honest."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments below (11:57):

youtube-cover
Ad

Francis Ngannou shows interest in potential Deontay Wilder fight

Following his departure from the UFC, Francis Ngannou embarked on a career in professional boxing, where he faced Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Although he lost both fights, Ngannou appears to be interested in a third boxing match.

In a recent Instagram post, 'The Predator' issued an intense callout to Deontay Wilder, sharing a video of himself doing pad work. Captioning the post, Ngannou wrote:

"It’s time to finally settle the debate. @bronzebomber"
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications