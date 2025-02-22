"I hope I gave you guys a good show" - Jonathan Haggerty satisfied with rousing performance in kickboxing title defense

British striking superstar Jonathan Haggerty has successfully fended off the challenge of Wei Rui during the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday evening with a unanimous decision nod from the judges to retain his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Following his masterful performance in front of the Lusail Sports Arena, Haggerty showed love and appreciation for all the fans who were in attendance, thus hoping that they enjoyed his elite striking display.

'The General' talked about this during his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson by saying:

"Qatar, thank you for having me. It's a pleasure. I tried to put on the best performance I could, and I hope I gave you guys a show."

Haggerty also returned to the win column with this triumph and recorded his ninth win under the ONE banner since his first outing in 2019.

Jonathan Haggerty gives Wei Rui credit for giving him a tough match at ONE 171: Qatar

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative admitted that the former multiple-time K-1 champion was one of the toughest opponents he's ever faced inside the ring, and it frustrates him to see that people are underestimating him.

Haggerty also showed his gratitude to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for always giving him the platform to showcase his talent on the global stage.

The 28-year-old London native also talked about this during his post-fight interview by stating:

"You know, what was the hardest thing, a lot of people were writing off Wei Rui. What a great opponent, you know. One of the best I've been in there with. It was a pleasure to share the cage with him. What a pleasure. And also thank you to Chatri, and the whole of ONE Championship."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

