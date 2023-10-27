“I hope I look that good at his age” - Fans can’t get enough of Yoshihiro Akiyama’s insane physique

Father time has indeed been good to MMA legend Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama.

In his latest workout video on Instagram, the fans continue to express disbelief at his age-defying appearance as the 48-year-old star showed off his incredible physique while doing some strength training this week.

ONE Championship shared footage of Akiyama’s workout online with the caption:

"Easy work for "Sexyama" 😮‍💨

Fight fans have flocked to the comment section to praise ‘Sexyama’s’ immortal look on Instagram.

One fan commented - “I hope I look that good at his age.”

Check out all other reactions below:

Indeed, Yoshihiro Akiyama, one of the most popular mixed martial artists to have come from Asia, will be making his MMA comeback in ONE Championship.

His anticipated return to the cage has everyone excited as it’s just another opportunity to watch him show the world how good he really is.

It has been more than a year since Akiyama’s dramatic grudge-match against long-time rival Shinya Aoki, which took place in March 2022 at ONE X.

The bad blood between the Asian legends stemmed from a decade-long grudge on the part of Shinya Aoki, which needed to be resolved inside the MMA cage.

Unfortunately for Shinya, the plan to “destroy” Akiyama backfired in the most intense and entertaining way.

The lightweight bout saw the Physical 100 star claw his way back from a near finish in round one to defeat the “Grand Master of Flying Submissions” by knockout in the second round.

The results of this fight evidently goes to show that Akiyama is more than just an anomaly. At the end of the day, if you’ve got the drive, you can continue to win.