"I wouldn't be who I am today" - Thai superstar Superlek recalls how his mother inspired him to reach unprecedented heights

ONE Championship's top stars celebrated Mother's Day this past Sunday, May 11, in their own unique ways. For Superlek Kiatmoo9, he looked back on how his love for his mom has fueled his great success in combat sports.

In an Instagram post by the world's largest martial arts promotion, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion reflected on his formative years, which were mostly spent with his grandparents in Buriram, Thailand, while his mother worked hard in Bangkok to provide for him as best she could.

He said:

"But what I really wanted was to bring my mother home. Now that I've overcome everything, I just want to take care of my mother, let her rest, and be the one who provides for her. Without my mother, I wouldn't be who I am today."

Check out the entire post below:

This relentless drive for excellence has paid off handsomely, as his wondrous performances inside the circle have brought him much fame and success worldwide.

Including his 15 victorious outings under the ONE banner, 'The Kicking Machine' is the proud owner of a 139-win career with multiple championships. Still just 29 years old, Superlek is in the thick of his prime and will look to add more accolades to his resume.

Superlek opens up on his plans when he retires

Superlek understands better than most that fighting will not be something he can do forever, which is why he is already gearing up for his retirement.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym superstar shared his plan in a recent interview with ONE:

"There are other businesses or careers that I am interested in. In addition to running my own gym, I would also like to open a grocery store for my mother. I am currently thinking and planning."

