“I have to improve myself” - Thai star Kongthoranee gunning for the flyweight Muay Thai crown that Rodtang vacated 

Kongthoranee is focused on improving to become the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Before last Friday's ONE 169, Rodtang missed weight and was forced to vacate his flyweight Muay Thai world title. 'The Iron Man' went on to prevent Jacob Smith from capturing the throne by taking him out with a unanimous decision.

Rodtang's weight miss created an opportunity for several contenders, including Kongthoranee. The 28-year-old superstar also fought at ONE 169, bouncing back from his loss against Superlek with a unanimous decision against Tagir Khalilov.

Trending

Following his ninth promotional win, Kongthoranee did an interview with ONE Championship Thailand and had this to say about his world title aspirations:

“Right now, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship (125-135 lbs.) is still vacant. I want to be the champion. I have to improve myself to get to that point. Maybe once in my life, I will be able to wear the ONE World Championship belt.”

The replay of Rodtang and Kongthoranee's respective wins, along with the rest of ONE 169, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee could sneak into vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title fight

Kongthoranee is focused on evolving as a fighter to hopefully become a ONE world champion. Despite a loss against Superlek earlier this year, the 28-year-old could be closer to a title shot than expected.

Following his win at ONE 169, Rodtang showcased his desired next fight with a faceoff against Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa. Meanwhile, fellow top contender Superlek is scheduled to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Nico Carrillo on January 24, 2025, at ONE 170.

ONE Championship will likely wait for Rodtang and/or Superlek to be available for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title fight. With that said, the promotion might have to change plans depending on potential injuries.

Kongthoranee isn't ranked in the flyweight Muay Thai division, but his entertaining fighting style makes him a solid option for a title shot. Other fighters in the conversation include No.3-ranked Denis Puric, number four-ranked Nakrob Fairtex, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback