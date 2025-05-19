“I would jump in” - Young phenom Johan Ghazali says he won’t hesitate to fight Thai legend Sam-A if he were offered the fight

Johan Ghazali is ready to face anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him, even a legendary fighter such as Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the teenage phenom said he has no problems building rivalries with his fellow young stars such as Freddie Haggerty and the Estupunin twins Jordan and Johan.

He's also unafraid to trade bombs with iconic fighters, including Sam-A.

Johan Ghazali said:

"I would do the same thing. If they offered me Sam-A, I would jump in there."

Sam-A is undoubtedly one of the greatest strikers in history, having captured multiple Muay Thai world titles before further elevating his greatness in ONE Championship.

The 41-year-old icon was the inaugural holder of the ONE strawweight kickboxing, ONE strawweight Muay Thai, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titles.

Sam-A first captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship when he knocked out Sergio Wielzen in May 2018. However, he lost the gold to now-reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty in May 2019.

He then dropped to the 125-pound division and held the ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles from 2020 to 2021.

As for Ghazali, the 18-year-old rising star still has a ton of wins to collect if he ever wants to face Sam-A.

Ghazali can build on his track record when he faces Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali wants to emerge as his generation's best fighter

Johan Ghazali isn't the only rising star in ONE Championship's younger ranks.

Freddie Haggerty and the Estupinan twins, Jordan and Johan, are all vying for recognition as the face of the new generation, but Ghazali wants his name to be the age group's best representation.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, he said:

"I just do my best, and whatever happens, happens. I just come in to fight. I’m young. Either way, win or lose, I’m here to stay. And these people are going to know it."

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

