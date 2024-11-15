"I was just not so excited to go compete" - Marcelo Garcia explains why he retired all those years ago

Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) superstar Marcelo Garcia set the record straight on why he decided to retire from BJJ in 2011 after capturing his fourth gold medal at the ADCC World Championships.

The Brazilian great told the world's largest martial arts promotion:

"It was definitely a plan to take time off of competition for two different reasons. One was that I was just not so excited to go compete, and I felt like I wanted time to focus on something that would make me happier. And at that moment, it was my gym in New York City. I was taking a lot of time, just teaching every day, not traveling, just focusing on my students. And then, once I had a kid, obviously, life turned upside down."

Garcia further elaborated on that point:

"And then I felt like, 'Oh I wanna be the best that I could be as a father, as a dad.' So I took that time."

In January 2023, Garcia was diagnosed with stomach cancer and did everything humanly possible, including eight chemotherapy sessions, to ultimately force it into remission.

Over a year since the harrowing experience, Garcia is prepared to showcase his BJJ mastery under the bright lights of ONE.

Chatri Sityodtong comments on potential Marcelo Garcia, Kade Ruotolo super fight

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has high hopes for an intergenerational matchup between Marcelo Garcia and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in the near future.

Chatri wrote in the comments section of ONE's Instagram post announcing the signing of Garcia:

"One of the biggest dream matchups that fans will go crazy for is you vs Kade for the world title in the future! It will arguably be the most-watched jiu-jitsu match in history!!! @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu @marcelogarciajiujitsu"

