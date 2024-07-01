“I just feel like that belt is mine” - Petchtanong out to reclaim lost bantamweight kickboxing crown

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus is back.

The Thai veteran snatched a quick second-round technical knockout over Russian striker Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 68. which brought him back into the picture of becoming the next title challenger.

Nonetheless, Petchtanong is not eyeing for anyone in particular, as he thinks that he would be able to take on whoever at the top.

In a post-event press conference from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the Thai striker was asked whether he would aim for Jonathan Haggerty's belt, as he is currently the two-sport world champion in the division.

He said:

"I am also not fixated on Haggerty. I understand that he's the current champion, but he's also very busy. He has competed in Muay Thai, he has competed in kickboxing, and he has also mentioned that he's going to MMA as well. So I feel like the queue is very long, and maybe when I get a title shot, maybe he's not the world champ anymore, who knows?"

He continued:

"I'm more focused on maybe if I would get a title shot, it doesn't have to be Haggerty. And I just feel like that belt is mine, because I did not lose it to anyone. I just got stripped and I just really want it back."

Whoever ONE assigns next, it will be interesting to see how far Petchtanong could soar in the face of tough and dangerous competition.

Jonathan Haggerty shares his insights on Petchtanong vs. Ramazanov

Ahead of the clash between Petchtanong Petchfergus and Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 68, the ONE bantamweight kingpin Jonathan Haggerty had already shared his take on how the two would collide hard.

The Londoner saw that this three-round tie would have been fun as long as it lasted, as he told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, I'm excited to see that fight go down [Ramazanov vs Petchtanong]. Hopefully, I can watch that show there. I'm trying to make plans to go there.

He added:

"I think that's a great fight. I feel like they're both going to stand in the middle and fight."

Indeed, Haggerty's words came true. Petchtanong defeated Ramazanov via TKO at 1:59 of round two.

