"I was just being friendly and people started crying" - Dricus du Plessis tells Nina-Marie Daniele the secret to his impeccable trash-talk game

Ahead of his pivotal bout at UFC 312 this weekend, middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis sat down with popular MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele for a candid chat. Known for her engaging and often humorous interviews, Daniele revealed 'Stillknocks'' charismatic side as he revealed the secret behind his sharp trash-talk skills.

Du Plessis, known for his eloquent and captivating speaking style, has not only remained undefeated in the cage but has also mastered the art of mental warfare outside of it. His ability to blend charm with cutting remarks has made him a standout figure in the MMA world.

When asked by Daniele about the secret behind his impeccable trash-talk game, whether or not he has been taking classes for the same:

'Stillknocks' replied by saying:

"I think I well I have to say yes I didn't pay for any yeah but if you meet my family and friends my brothers mhm my friends then yes I've been to many many many classes so this is a walk in the park kind I've seen because people get so easily offended well I've seen I've realized."

'Stillknocks' further added:

"In the beginning I was just being friendly and then people started crying and I like oh okay for us that is that's just a couple of friends around the fire "

Check out Dricus du Plessis's comments on the video below: (1:32)

ufc-312-rarely-seen-mma-that-s-one-things-boxing-us" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Du Plessis revealed that his sharp wit and ability to handle trash talk stem from his upbringing and the environment he grew up in. He explained that his family and friends, particularly his brothers, have always engaged in playful yet cutting banter, which served as an informal training ground for his verbal skills.

Dricus du Plessis Delivers a Valentine’s Day Message to Strickland: Beautiful Words with a Bite

Ahead of his fight at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis was asked to deliver a Valentine’s Day message to his old rival, Sean Strickland, and he didn’t disappoint. In true playful yet menacing fashion, he crafted a message that was equal parts charming and threatening, showcasing his knack for blending wit with intensity.

Strickland, ever the no-nonsense fighter, dismissed the request as "stupid," staying true to his straightforward, no-frills demeanor.

'Stillknocks' wrote an interesting Valentines Day message, saying:

"Are you willing to bleed for love? Me neither.... However at home, I am willing to kill you for that belt."

Check out the video below:

