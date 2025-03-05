Adrian Lee is in constant pursuit of perfecting his combat sports skills.

'The Phenom' is getting ready to get back in action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, where he will face homegrown talent Shozo Isojima in a lightweight MMA battle inside the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The event will be broadcast on pay-per-view, and fans can check watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the event wherever they are in the world.

Lee has been training for as long as he can remember, honing his skills alongside his brother, reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee. However, he believes he can still learn more if given the opportunity.

During an interview with Story of the Fight, the 18-year-old was asked who he would like to interview if he were the one asking questions instead of answering them. He said:

"I'd say either Islam Makhachev or Jon Jones. Because I would just love to pick the minds of the greatest fighters of the sport. For me as fighter, I'm always looking to improve my game, and I definitely want to know what works for other people and see if I can apply it to my own style."

Adrian Lee embracing the challenge of turning pro

Adrian Lee is the youngest in his family of fighters, following the footsteps of his world champion siblings Christian and Angela Lee, as well as the late Victoria Lee.

After an impressive amateur career competing in multiple disciplines of martial arts, Lee turned professional last year, winning both of his fights with impressive finishes.

While it was a path that was almost carved out for him, it didn't change the fact that there was tremendous pressure on his shoulders when he started his journey on the big stage.

In the same interview, he shared his thoughts prior to his promotional debut.

"I definitely felt the pressure, like, all the expectations. Once you go pro, there's no going back. For me, there has never been going back. There's no giving up, there's no outs," said Adrian Lee.

