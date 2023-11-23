"I just started laughing" - Beneil Dariush shares amusing tale behind photo on his Wikipedia profile where he's being 'bitten' by a dog

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush recently caught up with Submission Radio, and the topic of Dariush's Wikipedia picture came up. Dariush gave an amusing anecdote on just how that came to be.

For those who don't know, Beneil Dariush's Wikipedia page features a picture of him in a protective suit, with a large dog biting his arm. Speaking on the experience, Dariush said:

"They put on like this thick vest on you, so the dog can bite you so you can see what the dog is capable of. You're supposed to run so the dog can catch you and bite you, so I run, he chases me, he catches me and I just felt so much pressure on my forearm...so I just started kinda swinging him (referring to the dog) around to see what would happen and then I just started laughing at myself, like why would I even do this?"

Check out the clip here (2:29 for his comments):

Beneil Dariush appears to be in good spirits heading into his clash with No.8-ranked Arman Tsarukyan. The No.4-ranked lightweight will be looking to get back into the win column following his defeat to Charles Oliveira.

Beneil Dariush says he accepted Dustin Poirier fight, but it fell through

In the same interview, Beneil Dariush was asked about why it took so long for him to announce his fight against Tsarukyan. In response, Dariush said:

"Well, I told them I want to fight end of the year. They wanted to get on the October card, and I said I would like to do December...so that was one thing. Another thing was, I actually got a call on the possibility of fighting Dustin Poirier on 294 or 295? What was it? 295? I said absolutely, my weight is good, I'm in camp right now. They said okay, we'll get back to you and it didn't materialize. Then they called me and said what about Dustin Poirier for December 2nd? I said okay, but it didn't materialize. Then, later, they called me and said they're gonna stick with Arman and it's gonna be 5 rounds."

Check out his comments here (12:35):