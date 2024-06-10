"I just submitted him easy as f**k" - Mikey Musumeci's expletive reaction after avenging bitter loss to Gabriel Sousa

To say that ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was amped up in the aftermath of ONE 167 would be a massive understatement.

Shortly after dominating his rival Gabriel Sousa and finishing him off with a gnarly calf slicer, the usually calm and collected BJJ wizard let out a profanity-laced in-Circle interview with Mitch Chilson.

It turns out that a big part of it comes from the criticism he took from his detractors before the match, along with Sousa's supposed constant provocations.

Needless to say, Musumeci made a loud statement with his both words and actions, saying:

"Everyone talking crap like, 'Oooh, you couldn't beat him. There's no way. He's a division heavier than you'. I just submitted him easy as f**k."

After a breathtaking performance like that, Mikey Musumeci certainly earned the right to let his frustrations out.

'Darth Rigatoni' was locked in the moment the bell rang, rendering Sousa's vaunted guard passing skills useless with his intricate style.

The Brazilian was unable to mount any offense, falling for Musumeci's trap and eventually yielding before the halfway mark of their 10-minute showdown.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can rewatch Musumeci's incredible display, along with the full replay of ONE 167, free on demand.

Mikey Musumeci apologizes for his post-fight outburst

Mikey Musumeci is indeed a ray of sunshine, so it's quite unusual to see him drop numerous F-bombs shortly after getting even with his former tormentor, Sousa.

After the adrenaline wore off, the five-time IBJJF black belt world champion asked for forgiveness for the uncharacteristic rage he displayed. Musumeci explained:

"I want to apologize for how emotional I was. It's not like me to be that extremely emotional, and I take accountability for that. I'm constantly trying to learn and grow as a person. So I had a lot of emotions and I just let it out."