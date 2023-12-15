“I could just switch over” – Jonathan Di Bella raves about ONE’s diverse martial arts offerings

ONE Championship is indeed “the home of martial arts” and they have only since doubled down on it by holding kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling bouts alongside their staple of MMA.

The world’s largest martial arts organization houses a massive roster of world-class athletes on its roster, who compete at the highest level of martial arts across multiple disciplines. This has certainly driven the promotion’s appeal worldwide.

Additionally, athletes have the opportunity to cross sports and add something to their legacy such as being a two-sport champion - something that has been achieved a few times in the past already.

In the case of Jonathan Di Bella, the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion echoed the same sentiments during an interview he recently had on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

“There’s so many options, you know. Anytime, I could just switch over. Now like I saw there was like they introduced it one time, a few fights ago, a few cards ago, there's boxing with MMA gloves, yeah it's kind of cool too.”

Jonathan Di Bella tried his hand at boxing for a while

Before he became a pro kickboxing monster, Di Bella dabbled a bit in the world of pro boxing where he was able to go undefeated in two fights, but later admitted that he had difficulties trying not to throw a leg kick.

As for his most recent bout with ONE Championship, he defended the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship against Danial Williams in a bout that the Canadian was more than excited for.

Watch the full interview with Jonathan Di Bella below: