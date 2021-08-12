"I was kind of just going with the flow" - Jake Paul explains how his beef with Tyron Woodley started in the first place

Just days ahead of his boxing showdown against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul has revealed how his entire beef with the former UFC welterweight champion started in the first place.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jake Paul claimed that he had no idea about Woodley being his next opponent and hadn't thought about the former UFC champion that way.

Paul stated that he was simply going with the flow but it really began with the altercation between him and Woodley in the locker room. 'The Problem Child' added that knocking out Ben Askren was also an issue, given that Woodley had coached Askren heading into the boxing match with Paul.

Jake Paul even mentioned how the whole narrative was already inherent, and Woodley made perfect sense as his next opponent.

"I had no idea, I hadn't thought of it like that and I was kind of just going with the flow and just enjoying the moment but it really did start with the sh*t talk in the locker room. And also me taking out Ben Askren and Tyron just being his coach and wanting his friend to win and I'm just flatlining him and I told I would do that in the first round and you know, when we went back to the drawing board, Tyron made perfect sense and the narrative was already built in and I did want to pound his skull in."

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will face each other on August 29

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set for a huge clash on August 29th at Cleveland, Ohio in what promises to be a bout that fans definitely are expected to tune in for.

Many believe that Woodley will be the first big test for Jake Paul in his boxing career so far, knowing how dangerous the former UFC welterweight champion was in his prime.

Paul will be heading into the fight in hopes of retaining his unbeaten streak in the world of boxing.

