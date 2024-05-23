“I knew how hard the rehab was going to be” – Liam Harrison shares the physical demands of his grueling recovery

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom knew that when he injured himself in a 2022 world title showdown with legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama, the recovery process was going to be brutal.

Knee injuries are the toughest to come back from and recover, especially for combat sports athletes. Harrison, being a veteran of the fight game, knew it was going to take a gargantuan effort on his part to get back into fighting condition.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in a recent guest appearance, Harrison detailed the physical demands of his grueling recovery process.

'Hitman' said:

"So this was when I was waiting for the surgery on my ACL and my MCL. The injury that the doctor wanted me to go away and do rehab. He said do like three-four months of rehab and just get your quad as strong as possible. He said, ‘I know there's no stability in your leg at the minute you can't really move properly but I don't want to do the operation now and then it's going to make your rehab harder.'"

Harrison continued:

"Try and get your left leg your left quad as strong as possible, do what you can while keeping it stable. So I was just building my quad up and my glute and my hamstring because obviously, I knew how hard the rehab was going to be."

Liam Harrison set for epic comeback fight against Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on Prime Video

'Hitman' Liam Harrison will finally make his way back to the Circle when he takes on Katsuki Kitano of Japan.

The two lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th on U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

