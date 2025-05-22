"I knew I was going to do crazy things" - Johan Ghazali describes innate belief that drove his pursuit of excellence

Malaysian-American striking phenom Johan Ghazali has always felt that he's destined to be great because of his confidence in himself ever since he was a child. Ghazali discussed this during his recent appearance on Goated Combat's YouTube channel and explained that he always had this vision of himself being a big personality in the path that he will pursue, as he said:
"For me, I envisioned this life. I envisioned this happening. I knew I was going to be something. I didn't know it was going to be like in Muay Thai or whatever, but I knew I was going to be big. I knew I was going to have influence. I knew I was going to have a following. I knew I was going to do crazy things. Ever since I was a kid, you can ask my mom, people always say, "He's at the top now. He talks way too much." But when I was like nine, I was talking like this. So, I haven't changed."
Watch Johan Ghazali's interview here:
'Jojo' was right all along because he's now one of the fastest-rising stars in Muay Thai, because of the great combination of elite skills and mic skills.
Now, he's preparing for his return inside the ring on June 6 against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Johan Ghazali wants to make Muay Thai as big as MMA and become the biggest star
The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative said he wants to spearhead the revolution of Muay Thai as a mainstream sport like MMA.
In his recent interview with Combat Sports Today, the 18-year-old star said that he's willing to be the 'Conor McGregor' of the sport to elevate it to another level:
"Of course, we're all respectful behind the scenes, but why is Muay Thai not as big as MMA? We need a McGregor, and hopefully that McGregor is me."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.