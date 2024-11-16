"I know how to beat him" - Fabricio Andrade confident he takes Kwon Won Il out again in rematch

MMA star Fabricio Andrade is excited to see how a rematch with Kwon Won Il will turn out after they've both made adjustments to their game.

The bantamweight MMA king is back and is scheduled to defend his crown on January 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. His return comes after his kickboxing world title loss to Muay Thai superstar Jonathan Haggerty in November 2023.

With renewed motivation to remind the fans that he's still the champion, Andrade is excited by the prospect of welcoming the new year with an improved version of himself against a worthy opponent.

Kwon Won Il has knocked out his last three rivals since suffering a devastating first-round KO loss to Andrade in November 2022. So in 'Wonder Boy's' eyes, Kwon deserves a shot to redeem himself on the world stage. However, it won't be too long into the fight when he realizes that he's out of his depth against Andrade.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post this week, Andrade had this to say about Kwon Won Il's MMA improvements:

"He showed that in his performances. He got three finishes, but I know how to beat him. This time it's not going to be different, but I want it to go a little longer."

ONE 170 airs live and free on January 24 in North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

Rewatch Fabricio Andrade gets the job done against Kwon Won Il with a nasty liver-kick to the body at ONE 158

Fabricio Andrade truly showcased his superpowers when he stopped famed knockout artist Kwon Won Il in 60 seconds at ONE 158.

At the time, both Andrade and Kwon had compiled seven straight victories between them to fight for the No.1 contender spot in the division. Kwon was known for being a heavy hitter with a tough chin, and Andrade, although less experienced than the rest, possessed the killer instincts that a person as young as him rarely has.

At ONE 158, Andrade proved that he was ready to contend for the belt when he seamlessly put a stop to Kwon's game plan.

Rewatch Fabricio Andrade's nasty liver kick KO against Kwon Won Il below:

