"I know he's better than me" - Francis Ngannou talks about how he prepared and backed himself leading up to Tyson Fury fight

Though not surprised by his performance against Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou opened up about how he prepares to fight the best boxers in the world despite knowing he is less skilled.

Ngannou, who is preparing to face former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on March 8, sat down with boxing reporter Andy Clarke during 'Knockout Chaos' fight week. The former UFC champion discussed his meteoric rise in boxing and how he seamlessly transitioned from MMA at 37 years of age.

Ngannou said:

"I think [dedication and determination] are my strengths. How do you think I can fight Tyson Fury, who is the best [and] a champion in my first fight? You think I really think that I am going to go out there and out-box him? No, it was all about my mind. I'm like: 'Okay, I know he's better than me and I know he's great but I'm a man. I'm gonna go there and I'm gonna bang.'"

When asked about Joshua as an opponent, Ngannou complimented the British boxer by calling him a 'pioneer,' saying he is in the same tier as Fury in his mind.

Ngannou continued:

"[Anthony Joshua] is one of the greats... I always said whenever I get into boxing, it's going to be three names. Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. So far, the landscape hasn't changed... Those are the pioneers of boxing in this generation."

As another major combat sports event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Joshua and Ngannou will headline the pay-per-view card available on DAZN in most countries. The opening fight will commence at 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT.

Watch Francis Ngannou's full conversation with Andy Clarke on the Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel below:

Anthony Joshua calls Francis Ngannou a 'dreamer' during 'Knockout Chaos' fight week

Anthony Joshua still believes Francis Ngannou does not stand a chance against him in their March 8 boxing superfight.

Joshua, who spoke with Queensberry Promotions during fight week, was given a tablet full of pictures and asked to give his immediate reaction. Upon viewing a picture of Ngannou, the former unified heavyweight champion called 'The Predator' a 'dreamer.'

Reminiscent of his boxing debut against Tyson Fury, Ngannou enters the bout with Joshua as a large underdog across all sportsbooks.