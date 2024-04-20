"I didn't know what to do" - Swedish phenom Smilla Sundell admits she had a tough time fighting Jackie Buntan in world title meeting

ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell admitted to having a tough time when she fought Jackie Buntan in their historic world title clash in 2022.

At the time, Sundell had only one fight under the promotion before being awarded the opportunity to fight the Filipino-American star for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

While Sundell did her best to engage, Buntan's impeccable offense would consistently push her against the cage wall no matter what she did.

Recalling her fight with Buntan, Sundell told ONE:

"I did train for that, I was very surprised when she did that to me. You could see at the beginning of the fight, I didn't know what to do."

Eventually, Sundell survived the tide and worked on firing back with counters to back her opposition off. After that, it was smooth sailing for the world champion. She landed the harder punches with precision, breaking Buntan's spirit as the fight prolonged.

In the end, Buntan looked the worse for wear with a swollen left eye, as Sundell, still fresh as ever, was awarded the women's strawweight Muay Thai belt after five rounds of action.

Before Sundell moves on to her next world title defense against Russian standout Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22, rewatch 'The Hurricane' and make history against Jackie Buntan below:

ONE Fight Night 22 goes down on May 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"He had some good tricks" - Smilla Sundell stunned by Tawanchai's made Muay Thai skills

Smilla Sundell had one heck of a good time learning new tricks from fellow Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai this week.

The two superstars are preparing for their next world title defenses this year. Tawanchai is scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167 against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in a spectacular striking rematch on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Therefore, having Tawanchai as a teacher this week was a real treat for the 19-year-old phenom.

Speaking to ONE Championship about that experience and what she took away from that encounter, Sundell said:

"He had some good tricks, so I learned some new stuff. He taught me some small tricks, like how to do a push kick differently, which was cool."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

